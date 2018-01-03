The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters cut free two trapped people after three cars collided at a roundabout in South Harrow .

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.01am on Wednesday (January 3) to reports of a road traffic collision in Roxeth Green Avenue.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found three cars in collision.

"The driver of one of the cars was taken to a central London hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

"No other injuries were reported."

It took London Fire Brigade firefighters less than 20 minutes to free those trapped after they were called to the scene at 9.04am, the brigade said.

(Image: Stanley Baldwin)

Road closures were put in place and several bus routes were diverted following the incident.

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made.

