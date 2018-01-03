The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman and infant have been taken to hospital after being led from a fire in a block of flats in Shepherd’s Bush .

Flames broke out in the fourth floor apartment in Kelmscott Gardens on Wednesday (January 3) morning.

Posts on social media said the blaze left residents in the area “shocked” and “some in tears”.

London Fire Brigade says part of a fourth-floor flat was damaged by fire, while a woman and child from a neighbouring flat were led to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus.

They were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Tweeting from the scene, Rajesh Thind wrote that smoke was “pouring out” of a fourth floor flat.

He took images of fire engines and crews at the scene and later wrote that the woman and child were “fine but shocked”.

The Brigade was called at 11.51am, and crews from Hammersmith, Chiswick, Acton and Fulham fire stations attended the scene.

The fire was under control at 12.42pm. Its cause is now under investigation.

