The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven Metropolitan Police officers have been violently attacked while on duty in London during the first nine days of 2018, it has been revealed.

The seven assaults all took place between Saturday (January 6) and Monday (January 8).

In most instances, the officers were attacked while trying to make arrests.

One officer's eye socket was fractured in an unprovoked attack in South Harrow on Monday.

Another officer meanwhile sustained "serious head injuries" after a bottle was reportedly thrown at him outside a bar in Clapham on Sunday (January 7).

On Saturday, three officers in Brent were injured while attending reports of an attempted burglary in Crest Road, Cricklewood.

According to the force, the officers were attacked when trying to arrest a man near the scene on suspicion of attempted burglary.

During the arrest, the man allegedly fought with officers, assaulting three of them, all of whom suffered minor injuries.

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, one count of obstructing police and one count of criminal damage to a police cell.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates court on Monday (January 8) and was remanded on bail due to return to court in late February.

On Sunday, an on duty policeman in his 30s was seriously hurt after allegedly being violently bottled while on duty outside a Clapham bar.

According to the force, the officer was trying to prevent an altercation and detain a member of a group of young men when a bottle was thrown at his head causing serious injury.

The injured policeman was rushed to a south London hospital for treatment. His condition is stable.

Four males aged 17 to 18 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of violent disorder.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

One of the four arrested in connection with the attack has been bailed and the remaining three released with no further action in relation to a public order offence involving the officer.

Then on Monday night, three police officers were reportedly attacked while trying to help an injured elderly man on a bus in South Harrow. One of the officers suffered a broken eye socket.

The officers had been called to help the man who had fallen over and sustained a head injury on a 114 bus at the junction of Eastcote Lane and Alexandra Avenue.

A passerby allegedly lashed out at the officers as they tried to help the injured man into the police van and take him to hospital.

(Image: Google Maps)

A spokesman for Harrow Police said: "While helping this male get into a police van to take him to hospital, a passerby approached the officers.

"He suddenly punched one officer to the face, and when the second officer tried to assist he got punched to the back of the head several times.

"This was a completely unprovoked attack on officers trying to help an elderly injured male."

The most seriously injured officer, a male police constable, was taken to hospital suffering a fractured eye socket.

The three officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of GBH and assault on police officers at the scene.

He remained in custody at a west London police station custody the following morning (January 9).

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.