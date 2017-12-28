The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cinema-goers enjoying the latest Star Wars film were evacuated from the Science Museum following reports of an "incident".

The museum in Kensington says it evacuated its IMAX cinema during a showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on Wednesday (December 27).

The film was "interrupted this afternoon whilst part of the museum was evacuated as a precaution," the Science Museum said.

A statement added: "The museum has now fully reopened and the screening recommenced."

Jocelyn Le Conte, from London, said she was watching the 4pm showing of Star Wars when she heard an "automated message" telling viewers to leave due to an "incident".

The 28-year-old added: "Staff told us to go out the nearest fire exit, and after that I saw no other representative from the museum, so we thought it best to leave the area as we had no idea what was going on."

Metropolitan Police said officers were not called to attend the incident.

