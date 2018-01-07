The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 40s who was struck by an Audi while standing at a Twickenham bus stop remains in a life-threatening condition three days after the crash.

Metropolitan Police was called at 7.55pm on Thursday (January 4) to reports of a serious collision between an Audi and a pedestrian in Sandycoombe Road.

A woman in her 40s, who was standing beside a bus stop before the crash, was rushed to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service .

On Sunday (January 7), a spokesman for Met Police told getwestlondon the woman is still fighting for her life in hospital and her family are by her side.

The driver of the Audi Quatro stopped after the collision and was also hospitalised with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

(Image: Google Maps)

The force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating and is appealing for anyone who saw the collision, and the moments before it, to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the collision can call 020 8543 5157.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .