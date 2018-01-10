The video will start in 8 Cancel

The woman who died after being in collision with an Audi near a bus stop in Twickenham has been named by police.

Toiria Ouhoud, a 47-year-old French national living in the UK, was involved in a crash with an Audi Quattro in St Margarets Road at the junction with Sandycoombe Road.

The crash took place at around 7.55pm on Thursday (January 4) while Toiria was walking away from the bus stop having just alighted a bus.

She was taken by London Ambulance Service paramedics to a central London hospital after suffering critical injuries and died two days later, on Saturday afternoon (January 6).

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital after stopping at the scene but is described as having non life-threatening injuries.

Police have made Toiria's next of kin aware but formal identification by the coroner awaits.

No arrests have been made but the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

To get in touch with the investigating officers, call 0208 543 5157 or contact them via Twitter @MetCC

