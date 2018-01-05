Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Polish butchers in Harrow that refused to cough up a £100 fine for leaving rotting meat in the street must now fork out nearly £7,000 after its appeal backfired.

Staff at Miesko Polish Deli, in Sudbury, continuously left rotting meat, bin bags and packaging strewn in their own backyard and car park.

Harrow Council’s enforcement officers visited after pleas for help from neighbours, and slapped the owner with a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) in August last year.

Now, deli owner Jolanta Wrobel, 37, owes a total of £6,866.54 after appealing the fine - and losing.

Councillor Graham Henson, cabinet member for environment, said: "We gave Mrs Wrobel and the Deli a chance to do the right thing, but instead she put up a fight and sadly for her it backfired spectacularly.

"Everyone has a responsibility to take care of their own waste, whether you’re a business or resident.

"If we catch anyone undoing our work to make Harrow clean, we will come down hard – just like we did with Wrobel and her deli."

Wrobel was prosecuted in August and ordered to pay more than £1,500 in fines and costs for ignoring Harrow Council’s warnings to dispose of waste properly.

A cheque was written for the Fixed Penalty Notice but the cheque was cancelled by the company before payment could be made.

The case was reviewed on December 19 at Willesden Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrates increased her fine to £500 and ordered the £6,316.54 costs incurred by Harrow Council on behalf of council tax payers to be repaid in full.

Wrobel did not appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court for the appeal hearing that she had requested, Harrow Council said.

