Residents have spent a second night away from their homes as engineers continue working to fix a gas leak in Pimlico .

Gas suppliers Cadent say the fault has been identified with experts working around the clock to remedy the fault.

London Fire Brigade remain at the scene on stand-by, a spokesperson said.

The problem began on Tuesday evening (January 9) in Horseferry Road at the junction with Regency Place.

Homes and businesses were evacuated. Westminster City Council says 200 people have been affected .

Cadent says the numbers evacuated are in the "tens" not hundreds.

Transport for London (TfL) reports Horseferry Road remains fully closed both ways between Marsham Street and Mosway Street, with diversions in place.

