A car and lorry collided in central London causing delays around Regent Street and Picadilly Circus on Wednesday morning (December 28).

Metropolitan Police was called to the incident at Picadilly Circus, Westminster at 10.44am.

It confirmed a car and lorry collided at the busy London roundabout in a "damage only" incident shortly before 11am.

The eastbound exit and north bound filter into Regent Street was blocked following the collision and caused traffic delays.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

A Met Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic accident in Picadilly Circus at 10.44am.

"A car and lorry had collided in a damage-only road traffic incident.

"There were no reported injuries."

Transport for London confirmed roads around Picadilly Circus reopened shortly after 11am.

It warned motorists in central London to expect delays as traffic returned to normal in the area.

