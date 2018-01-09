The video will start in 8 Cancel

Looking for a new career ? Plucky adventurers can apply now for an amazing National Rail opportunity AND get paid £10K.

National Rail is recruiting one lucky adventurer to vlog their way around Britain using a 16-25 Railcard.

Jyoti Bird, director at National Rail, said: “At this time of year people are starting to think about all of the places they want to visit, and all of the things they want to achieve in 2018.

“January is also a popular time for people to start thinking about their next career move. We wanted to combine the two, which is why we are offering someone the opportunity to inspire others to explore more of Britain, in a fun and exciting way.”

“Our new Chief Adventure Officer needs to be someone who lives to discover new places, and has a desire to share their experiences with others," Jyoti Bird added.

The successful applicant will be able to explore anything from Gyroplaning in Carlisle, going on the longest zipwire in Snowdonia, to uncovering hidden gems on a graffiti tour in Bristol.

And because National Rail also works in partnership with European train companies, the new employee will also find themselves Interrailing around Europe.

To apply you must be aged between 16-25 or a mature student and create a 60sec video about your last trip and submit it before February 11 (T&Cs apply).

For more information and to apply visit 16-25railcard.co.uk/cao .

