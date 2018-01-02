The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A three-year-old pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a collision involving a VW Golf in Brent .

The boy remains in a serious but stable condition in a central London hospital after the incident on Thursday (December 28), Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision, after they were first called at around 3.03pm that day.

Police received reports of a silver VW Golf in collision with a pedestrian in Shoot Up Hill, Cricklewood.

London Ambulance Service and police attended the scene and found that the pedestrian, a three-year-old boy, had sustained serious injuries.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The driver stopped at the scene and has been assisting officers with enquires.

"No arrest has been made."

(Image: Google Maps)

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 991 9555 or police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous, and you can also tweet @MetCC.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .