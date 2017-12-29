Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the public have one week left to have their say on plans to transform Oxford Street into "the world's best outdoor shopping experience.”

Public consultation on the joint Westminster City Council, Transport for London (TfL) and Mayor of London proposals began on November 6 and will end on January 3.

If the plans go ahead, Oxford Street could become traffic-free by Christmas next year.

Following a successful bid by Westminster City Council to have the consultation period extended, members of the public have had nearly four weeks to submit their views and comments.

Councillor Robert Davis, deputy leader of the council, said: “We've made lots of information available about our plans and we want to give everyone, particularly those who will be directly affected, the greatest opportunity to consider the detailed proposals and submit their views - we want to hear from as many people as possible."

He added: “We are working closely with our partners at Transport for London and the Mayor as everyone wants to ensure we have a scheme that will truly transform Oxford Street and the wider district for the better.

“No final decisions will be made until we have considered every response and we would encourage everyone who feels they have a stake in Oxford Street and the surrounding district to have their say.”

If successful, the plans would mean all east-west traffic is restricted from entering Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus while maintaining north-south routes through that section.

The carriageway would be raised to be level with existing pavements between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus during this first stage, making the area “more accessible for everyone”.

To have your say on the Oxford Street transformation proposals visit consultations.tfl.gov.uk/roads/oxford-street.

