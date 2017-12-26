The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police swooped down on Oxford Street after reports of gun shots sparked mass panic among Boxing Day shoppers on Tuesday afternoon (December 26).

Metropolitan Police was called to reports of gun shots at 4.50pm on Tuesday.

Armed police and officers attended the incident but found no evidence of guns shots at the scene nor of criminal offences having taken place.

The Met confirmed the front of House of Fraser Oxford Street store had been smashed in a "non-criminal" incident.

A woman was found to have suffered non life-threatening injuries from a fall.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called on Tuesday, December 26 at 4.50pm to reports of shots heard in Oxford Street.

"Local officers and armed officers have responded.

"There is nothing to indicate that shots have been fired or any criminal offences have ocuurred.

"A woman has received non-life threatening injuries as a result of a fall."

The Boxing Day panic follows a similar incident in the busy shopping street on November 24.

Black Friday shoppers also panicked after reportedly hearing gun shots but police attending the scene found no evidence to support the reports.

Officers remained at the scene on Tuesday evening.

