A man charged with seriously injuring two Brent police officers by dangerous driving has pleaded not guilty.

A male and female police officer, both in their 30s, were seriously injured in a collision with a white Maserati in A406 North Circular Road near the junction with Dog Lane at 3.40am on December 17.

According to Metropolitan Police they both remained in a stable condition in hospital on Sunday (December 31).

Mohammed Shisq, 51, of Gorseway, Hatfield, Hertfordshire was charged over the incident.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of failing to provide a specimen of breath in Willesden Magistrates' Court on December 19.

His application for bail was denied by the court and Mr Shisq was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on January 16 2018.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Both officers are still in hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

"They are both in a stable condition."

A crowdfunding page set up to help the injured officers, named as Chris and Sam, has raised £17,120 in just 14 days, eclipsing its original target of £2,500.

