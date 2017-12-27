The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An acid attacker currently serving a 20-year jail term has admitted hiding a mobile phone inside a crutch while in prison.

Arthur Collins, 25, pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates' Court to possessing a prohibited item in jail on Wednesday (December 27).

The ex-boyfriend of The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann, who is currently in HMP Belmarsh, was charged with the offence on November 29.

The charge relates to an offence committed on Sunday, September 10, at HMP Thameside where Collins was on remand awaiting trial for throwing acid over more than a dozen revellers at a club in east London.

Collins was found guilty of five counts of GBH and nine of ABH over the incident.

(Image: PA)

Collins had concealed the phone, two sim cards and two USB sticks inside the medical aid while held on pre-trial remand at HMP Thameside in September.

He was being held there ahead of his trial over the acid attack at a London nightclub in April, for which he was jailed for 20 years.

The court heard he wanted to use the phone to make private calls to Miss McCann.

She was pregnant with their child at the time the mobile was discovered in a search of his cell.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .