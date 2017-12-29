The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rapper and music producer Richard Cowie, better known by his stage name Wiley, is one of 25 Londoners to be honoured by the Queen on this year's New Year Honours list.

The 38-year-old, also known as "The Godfather of Grime", will receive an MBE from the Queen for his services to music.

Wiley rose to fame as a Grime artist in the early 2000s and is recognised for his solo work as a Grime MC as well as for material released with his crew, Roll Deep.

He's continued to make grime music while releasing mainstream singles, such as the UK Singles Chart top 10 hit "Wearing My Rolex" and his UK number-one "Heatwave".

He is considered a pioneer in the British underground music scene and in 2017, he won the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award by NME Magazine for his album, Godfather.

He has been a major factor at the early career stages of several UK stars such as Dizzee Rascal, Ghetts and Tinchy Stryder.

MBEs are will be awarded to a further 14 Londoners for rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service.

West Londoners to receive MBEs include 30-year-old Onkardeep Singh Khalisa, of Uxbridge, for working to improving social cohesion in Britain over the last 15 years. His work with young people has helped create strong relationships between Sikhs and other communities.

61-year-old Neelam Farzana, of Harrow, will receive the award for services to mental health in the community.

Co-founder and Managing Director of The Listening Service, she has continuously worked to increase awareness and overcome the stigma related to mental health, particularly in the BAME community.

And 11 Londoners will receive BEMs (The British Empire Medal) for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown.

West Londoners to receive BEMs include Sister Mary-Joy Langdon of Ealing for her services to disabled and disadvantaged children.

In 1989 the 67-year-old set up the Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre in London, the very first major stable for disabled riders.

Since then her innovative riding therapy has helped disabled children build confidence, address fear and acquire balance and skills they never thought achievable.

70-year-old Subash Chander Mahajan, of Hounslow, will receive a BEM for his services to the community.

He volunteers as General Secretary of Hindu Temple Trust, Chairman of Friends of Beaversfield Park, Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator and member of Executive Committee of Wellington Day Centre among others.

As leader of Beaversfield Park he has been able to turn a dangerous park into the safest, cleanest and greenest park in the borough.

