New Year's Eve revellers better brace themselves for a blustery end to 2017 as Storm Dylan hits the UK.

The Met Office predicts strong winds and heavy rain in parts of the UK from Saturday night (December 30) and into Sunday (December 31).

The Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England look set to be affected by the strongest winds.

Residents in those areas have been warned to expect travel disruption and possible power cuts.

A yellow weather warning has been issued to the South West of England for Saturday night where heavy rain may cause travel disruption.

New Year's Eve is expected to be a windy, cold and showery day for most of the UK.

Chief Forecaster for the Met Office, Steve Ramsdale, said:“New Year’s Day will feature wintry showers in the north and the unsettled weather looks likely to continue through the first week of January with further bouts of wet and windy weather.

"In particular some very strong and gusty winds, together with thundery downpours are likely on Wednesday and may cause some disruption."

