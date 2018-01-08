The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sixth arrest has been made after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Enfield on New Year's Eve.

The 18-year-old was stabbed in Larmans Road, Enfield, at 11.30am and later died in an east London hospital, at 8.28pm.

On Wednesday (January 3), a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem examination, at Haringey Public Mortuary on Thursday (January 4), gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Officers attended the scene of the stabbing along with London's Air Ambulance [HEMS].

The victim was found inside the address suffering from stab wounds.

His next of kin have been informed.

Five other males have also been arrested, three - a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old and 21-year-old man - on suspicion of murder.

The 17-year-old was released from hospital on January 4 and interviewed by detectives.

He has since been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old and another 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and have been charged.

The 21-year-old was been bailed to a date in late January, pending further enquires.

Officers from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) led by Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith are investigating.

DCI Laurence Smith said: "We are appealing to anyone with any information regarding this violent crime resulting in a young man tragically losing his life, to contact us or Crimestoppers."

Enquiries are ongoing.

Four young people died in separate stabbings across the capital in a 24-hour period in London over New Year.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact the HMCC on their incident room number of 0208 345 3985 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.