No arrests have been made one week after a man was repeatedly stabbed during a brutal New Year's Eve attack.

Taofeek Lamidi, 20, was found lying in Memorial Avenue in Newham after he was fatally stabbed in the heart at 7.37pm.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and tried to resuscitate Mr Lamidi, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.22pm.

On Sunday (January 7), police are set to revisit the murder scene and speak to residents as their appeal for witnesses continues.

The youngster was one of four to die on London's streets in a 24-hour period over New Year.

Detective Chief Inspector Cranwell said the 20-year-old suffered “horrific injuries” during the New Year's Eve stabbing.

“Taofeek was repeatedly stabbed and was found lying in the street suffering horrific injuries from which he did not recover," he said.

“Violent incidents such as this have no place on London's streets and we are urgently following up a number of lines of enquiry to trace those involved and responsible.

"We know that the victim was with a number of people at the time of the attack and I urgently need to trace this group of young men."

(Image: Met Police)

He added: "Memorial Avenue is a busy residential area close to West Ham station.

"I know that there were people in the area who witnessed the incident and I need them to come forward.

“Any information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence."

A post-mortem examination held at East Ham Mortuary on January 2 gave Taofeek's cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

The Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command is investigating and continue to appeal for information about the fatal stabbing as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call police on 020 8721 4054.

