The Tube, London Overground, buses, the DLR and tram services will be running reduced services on New Year's Day 2017 (January 1).
Revellers will be able to enjoy free travel across Transport for London's (TfL) network from 11.45pm on December 31 until 4.30am on New Year's Day (January 1).
But the Tube will then run a reduced service for most of New Year's Day morning.
So if you're planning on getting to a New Year's Day breakfast - here's what you need to know.
New Year's Day 2018 public transport
TfL has warned people to expect reduced public transport services on New Year's Day 2018.
The Tube
London Underground will operate a reduced service from 4.30am and 11am, when it will then operate a normal weekend service.
There will be no Northern line service between Charing Cross and Kennington from 6pm on New Year's Day.
Buses
Buses will operate a Sunday service with diversions in central London from early afternoon for the New Year's Day parade.
London Overground
There will be no service between Romford and Upminster, Edmonton Green and Cheshunt and the Gospel Oak to Barking closure continues.
DLR
The DLR will be running an overnight service until 10am when it will run a weekend service.
TfL Rail
There will be no service on the entire TfL rail line.
Replacement buses will call at all stations (except Liverpool Street and Maryland), as well as Newbury Park for the Central line.
Trams
Trams will operate an amended Sunday service.
Taxis
Black cabs will cost an extra £4 per journey.
Cycling
Some Santander Cycle docking stations in central London will be suspended.
River
River boats will run a weekend service.
If you're driving
If you're planning to drive in London on New Year's Day be aware of road closures in central London for the New Year's Day parade.
The Congestion Charge and T-Charge won't apply on January 1.
Roadworks
Chelsea Embankment will be closed to westbound traffic from Chelsea Bridge Road to Beaufort Street for roadworks.
Central London Road closures for New Year's Day parade
These streets and the surrounding areas will be closed until 6pm on January 1:
Arlington Street
Berkeley Square
Berkeley Street
Bridge Street
Cockspur Street
Haymarket
Horse Guards Avenue
Hyde Park Corner
Lower Regent Street
Millbank
Pall Mall
Parliament Square
Piccadilly
Piccadilly Circus
Regent Street
Shaftesbury Avenue Westbound
St James's Street
Strand Westbound
Trafalgar Square
Victoria Street
Waterloo Place
Whitehall
