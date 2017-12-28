The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Tube, London Overground, buses, the DLR and tram services will be running reduced services on New Year's Day 2017 (January 1).

Revellers will be able to enjoy free travel across Transport for London's (TfL) network from 11.45pm on December 31 until 4.30am on New Year's Day (January 1).

But the Tube will then run a reduced service for most of New Year's Day morning.

So if you're planning on getting to a New Year's Day breakfast - here's what you need to know.

New Year's Day 2018 public transport

TfL has warned people to expect reduced public transport services on New Year's Day 2018.

The Tube

London Underground will operate a reduced service from 4.30am and 11am, when it will then operate a normal weekend service.

There will be no Northern line service between Charing Cross and Kennington from 6pm on New Year's Day.

Buses

Buses will operate a Sunday service with diversions in central London from early afternoon for the New Year's Day parade.

London Overground

There will be no service between Romford and Upminster, Edmonton Green and Cheshunt and the Gospel Oak to Barking closure continues.

DLR

The DLR will be running an overnight service until 10am when it will run a weekend service.

TfL Rail

There will be no service on the entire TfL rail line.

Replacement buses will call at all stations (except Liverpool Street and Maryland), as well as Newbury Park for the Central line.

Trams

Trams will operate an amended Sunday service.

Taxis

Black cabs will cost an extra £4 per journey.

Cycling

Some Santander Cycle docking stations in central London will be suspended.

River

River boats will run a weekend service.

If you're driving

If you're planning to drive in London on New Year's Day be aware of road closures in central London for the New Year's Day parade.

The Congestion Charge and T-Charge won't apply on January 1.

Roadworks

Chelsea Embankment will be closed to westbound traffic from Chelsea Bridge Road to Beaufort Street for roadworks.

Central London Road closures for New Year's Day parade

These streets and the surrounding areas will be closed until 6pm on January 1:

Arlington Street

Berkeley Square

Berkeley Street

Bridge Street

Cockspur Street

Haymarket

Horse Guards Avenue

Hyde Park Corner

Lower Regent Street

Millbank

Pall Mall

Parliament Square

Piccadilly

Piccadilly Circus

Regent Street

Shaftesbury Avenue Westbound

St James's Street

Strand Westbound

Trafalgar Square

Victoria Street

Waterloo Place

Whitehall

More information

You can find more information on New Year's Day travel in London on TfL's website.

