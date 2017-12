Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother who spent four months sleeping beside her premature baby daughter as she fought for her life in hospital has urged people to support the charity which helped her family to carry on in their hardest times.

At one point, Janice Stevens stopped eating so she could afford to visit her baby.

She slept next to baby Ella at St Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington, two years ago as the little one battled a life-threatening virus worsened by chronic lung disease and a hole in her heart.

Arriving prematurely at just 23 weeks, Ella weighed only 605 grams when she was born. Her tiny size led to a series of complications, including severe respiratory problems.

The family were in and out of several different hospitals during the first few months of Ella’s life and spent Christmas on the ward at St Mary’s in 2015.

Janice, who lives in Stevenage with her eldest daughter Harley, 20, was awarded an emergency grant from Imperial Health Charity’s hardship fund, to help support her family while Ella was in intensive care.

The money covered the cost of household bills, food and clothing, as well as train fares that enabled Harley to get to college.

All the money raised from this year’s Wishing Tree Appeal will go towards the charity’s hardship fund, helping to keep many more families together while their loved ones are in hospital.

(Image: Imperial Health Charity)

Janice said: “We had just moved into a new house and Harley was starting her second year at college. She had to get a part-time job and at one point I stopped eating just to get by.

“The charity’s support was so important to us at the time because it meant I could afford to stay with Ella in hospital and send money back to Harley to cover bills and travel costs. It also enabled Harley to come and visit from time to time so that we could all be together as a family – even if only for a short time.”

(Image: Imperial Health Charity)

Ella was born at the family’s local hospital in Stevenage in February 2015 but was moved to St Mary’s to receive specialist treatment in the children’s intensive care unit.

Having developed adenovirus, she was put on a ventilator to aid her breathing. Ella was also struck down with pneumonia and rinovirus – illnesses that were made worse by the underlying problems with her lungs and heart.

(Image: Imperial Health Charity)

Thanks to the expert care of medics at St Mary’s, Ella survived against the odds. She now lives with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which makes it hard for her to sit up by herself, and her vision and speech are permanently impaired.

“I will never be able to thank the staff at St Mary’s enough for what they have done,” said Janice. “They have saved my daughter’s life but they have also saved me – I could not have coped without Ella.

(Image: Imperial Health Charity)

“I was scared because going to a new hospital was daunting but when we got there the staff were amazing. They explained what was happening all the time and there was always someone to talk to – they provided a level of care far beyond what you would expect.”

How the hardship fund works

Last year Imperial Health Charity’s hardship fund awarded £74,000 to help dozens of families cover their living costs while staying in hospital at Charing Cross, Hammersmith, Queen Charlotte’s & Chelsea, St Mary’s and the Western Eye.

Every penny donated to the appeal will help to ensure that other families can benefit from the fund and stay together this Christmas.

Ian Lush, chief executive of Imperial Health Charity, said: “The hidden costs of supporting a loved one while they are staying in hospital can quickly stack up, making it extremely difficult simply to be together during this difficult time.

“Please dig deep and help us support dozens of other patients and their families who are facing financial crisis this Christmas.”

How you can help

Imperial Health Charity’s Wishing Tree Appeal runs until January 2018, raising money to support patients and their families at times of financial hardship at Charing Cross, Hammersmith, Queen Charlotte’s & Chelsea, St Mary’s and the Western Eye hospitals.

To donate towards the appeal, visit www.imperialcharity.org.uk, call 020 3640 7766 or email fundraising@imperialcharity.org.uk.

