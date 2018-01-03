Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad found another huge dump of rotting chicken in a children's play area, less than a fortnight after hundreds of skins and bones were left over Christmas.

More than 200 skins, raw and cooked bones, as well as a cooked rice and bread were dumped in the same spot for "five days on the trot" starting on December 21.

Volunteers and park workers cleared up the mess in Feltham Pond - but the mysterious chicken-tipper has struck again.

Rich Clarke, of the Green Feltham Project, found a fresh dump of animal flesh as he dropped his daughter of at school on Wednesday morning (January 3).

He told getwestlondon and Get Surrey : "It is devastating for everyone who has been involved in clearing up Feltham Pond that someone persists in dumping large quantities of food in the area.

"What is worse is that it is raw chicken being dumped in an area where children play.

"I saw the food as I dropped my daughter at school this morning, and on the way back I met Angela Parton who was starting to clear it up with the help of Carillion who manage the parks for Hounslow Council .

(Image: Angela Parton)

"The quantities involved and the risk to human health mean we feel that the council must catch and prosecute the offenders as a priority.

"This has been going on for too long - nearly a fortnight now."

Angela Parton, who is a member of Feltham Ponds Clean Up Volunteers, had helped clear up the first dumps of poultry, and returned to the scene of the mess on Wednesday (January 3).

She said: "I'm absolutely disgusted.

"How can anybody can do this, especially in one of our green spaces where children play and a school right bedside it?"