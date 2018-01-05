The video will start in 8 Cancel

Getwestlondon was filled with stories of moped-enabled crimes in 2017.

Throughout the year we featured stories and videos of shocking thefts, smash-and-grabs, and death-defying stupidity.

There were also tragedies, such as that in Northolt in November, where a teen was fatally stabbed in an attack carried out by a gang that fled on mopeds.

In September figures released by City Hall highlighted the alarming rise in moped enabled crime, with an average of 53 incidents a day in the last year.

And following a spate of smash and grab raids in Westminster, the police borough commander decided to reassure businesses.

Take a look back at how we brought you some of the moped-enabled crimes in 2017.

Teen pleads guilty

A 16-year-old admitted to a number of offences after a failed "smash and grab" at a jewellery store in Victoria.

It comes after police were called to Victoria Street on January 26 to reports of people on mopeds smashing windows at Suttons & Robertsons jewellery store at 10.30am.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and using a vehicle on the road without third party insurance.

Upmarket stores targeted

Ram-raiders on mopeds targeted upmarket shops throughout the year.

They struck at the flagship Louis Vuitton store in Knightsbridge and a jewellers in Mayfair in January.

Thieves' shocking attempts to escape capture

In March video footage emerged showing the desperate attempts of two thieves on a moped to flee the law.

Zuriel Hutson and pillion passenger Sharuk Sheraji tried to outrun police by driving down the wrong side of the M11 in a stolen suped-up moped.

The pair had snatched mobile phones from pedestrians in Westminster and other parts of the capital when police swooped and gave chase.

(Image: Met Police)

Hutson, 21, was jailed for two-and-a-half years, and Sheraji, 22, was given a two-year jail term.

Celebs to the rescue!

News emerged that film star Tom Hardy put his Hollywood film skills to good use by making a citizen's arrest in Richmond in March.

The actor, star of Batman and BBC drama Taboo, chased a suspected thief who had crashed a stolen moped along with another suspect into a £50,000 Mercedes on March 23.

Fast forward a a few months, and it was Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe who was working his magic.

In July the big-screen actor from Fulham reportedly rushed to aid a man who was slashed across the face by thieves on mopeds in Chelsea.

Dashcam footage

Police investigated a mobile phone snatch in Piccadilly which was captured on camera by a passing black taxi.

The footage shows two people on a moped run through a red light and snatch the device out of the hands of a pedestrian waiting to cross.

The theft happened on April 27 and was captured on the dash cam of cabbie Rock Hunter.

Video captures shocking injury

CCTV footage which appears to show a group on four mopeds breaking the leg of a tourist in an attempt to steal his watch has been shared by police.

The shocking video shows the man crawling away from the eight suspects after a moped collides with his leg in Westminster.

Police say the incident happened on April 30, at 3.10am in Park Lane.

Ealing Broadway raid

A cash delivery driver was punched in the face outside the HSBC bank in Ealing Broadway in July.

The suspect then made off on a moped.

(Image: Twitter/@JonBall)

Teens plead guilty

Three teenagers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob after more than 100 moped-enabled robberies.

The crimes were committed within the space of just less than three weeks across areas in central London.

Three males, aged 15, 16 and 17, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, June 27 charged with conspiracy to rob in relation to 103 separate offences committed in Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea and Islington between April 18 and May 5.

A 40-year-old man, Shamsul Chowdury of Usk Street, Mile End, was charged with conspiracy to rob on May 26 following an arrest at an address in Tower Hamlets on the same day.

Pair who preyed on lone woman

Robbers on mopeds targeted lone women, on one occasion using a stolen bank card to to feast on McDonald's.

One of the victims was left unconscious and with a broken collar bone

Joynul Ali, 20, of Tavistock Crescent, Westminster, was jailed for five years, whilst Hamza El-Guerbouzi, 19, of Ashmore Road, Westminster, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court on July 21.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The pair went on stealing sprees in the City of Westminster, while riding a stolen scooter - with Ali as the rider of the scooter and El-Guerbouzi as pillion.

The pair would later lose an appeal to have their sentences reduced.

Tragedy in Northolt

(Image: Craig Henry)

Teen Jason Isaacs was stabbed and killed in a "brutal, pre-meditated murder" in November in Newnham Close.

The 18-year-old spent three days in a coma before losing his fight for life.

Police said at the time a group of men are believed to have arrived on two scooters before chasing the victim. They then stabbed him multiple times before returning to their scooters and riding off.

A 17-year-old was charged with his murder in December.

Paramedic targeted

In this shocking crime thieves on mopeds mounted a busy pavement to steal a phone out of the hand of a cycle paramedic on her way to an emergency.

Katherine McKenna, a paramedic who has treated victims of moped attackers, said: “I was really shocked.

"I could not believe that it happened and I was angry I couldn’t respond to the patient who needed my help."

(Image: London Ambulance Service)

Armed with a machete

At least one member of a moped gang which smashed through the counter display of a shop in Chelsea was armed with a machete, a witness said.

The man, who has asked not to be named, watched on in shock as six people dressed in black targeted luxury jewellers Boodles on August 16.

Video footage filmed at the time shows one of the thieves carrying a holdall and what appears to be a sledgehammer as he gets on a moped and rides pillion away from the scene.

Thugs drag woman along road

A woman suffered a dislocated shoulder after being dragged along a road in Hounslow by thieves on a scooter who were trying to steal her scooter.

It happened in Stamford Brook Avenue on August 31.

The two suspects, who were on a moped, drove towards the victim's vehicle, opened the front passenger door and grabbed hold of her suitcase, which contained professional photography equipment.

As the victim held on to her suitcase, the suspect punched her hand, causing her to release the bag, and the men got back on the moped.

The woman left her vehicle and grabbed hold of the suitcase again, but the moped was driven off and she was dragged along the road for 20 metres before she let go.

As a result of the incident, the woman required treatment in hospital.

Riders threaten baby with knife

Readers were shocked when we reported two robbers on a moped had threatened a couple and a baby with a knife during a broad daylight robbery in Chelsea.

Police appealed for witnesses to come forward after the terrified parents handed over their watches during the robbery in Sprimont Place in September.

Footage has been released of the moment the riders were seen driving away from the scene, with screams heard in the background.

Halloween assault

A woman cycling in Brentford was assaulted by thugs on a moped on October 31.

She was walking along Boston Manor Road at the time.

Don't annoy Piers Morgan

(Image: ITV)

The TV host vowed to find the moped thieves who smashed into his son's car and stole a rucksack at a petrol pump in Hammersmith.

Addressing his 6.25million followers, the host of Good Morning Britain said: "To the scumbags on a motorbike who just steamed my middle son’s car at a West London M&S garage, smashed it up & stole his bag containing 2yrs of study work... I will find you.Consider it a promise not a threat. "

He continued: "In the meantime if anyone finds a black Eastpak rucksack discarded near the M&S garage on Talgarth Road, I will reward you handsomely. No value to a thief, enormous value to my son."

And finally...

This doesn't quite count as moped-enabled crime, but is worth reminding ourselves because of its sheer stupidity.

It is the moment a pizza delivery driver diced with death on a motorway by pushing his moped across three lanes of speeding traffic.

CCTV footage from Highways England shows the male walking with his bike along the central reservation on the M1 between Barnet and Haringey on January 26.

