The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal to find a 46-year-old man missing from Northolt, Ealing, has been launched by police.

Jason Lee Hobbs was reported missing from at 2am on Sunday (January 7).

He is described as white, of medium build, with a shaved head.

It is not known what he is wearing.

(Image: Ealing Police)

He is known to have links to the Ealing , Hillingdon , Surrey and Buckinghamshire areas.

Anyone who has seen Jason, or who may have information about his whereabouts, is urged to to contact officers at Ealing via 101 or tweet the Met at @MetCC.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .