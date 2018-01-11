The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was caught smoking drugs - potentially crack cocaine or heroin - in "full view" of children who were walking home from school.

Officers from Dormers Wells Police, part of Ealing Metropolitan Service, stopped the man and arrested him on suspicion of possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

They tweeted at 7.24pm on Wednesday (January 10): "One male has been arrested for possession of crack and heroin by the team on the ward after being stopped smoking drugs in full view of children walking home from school #roomforone."

Latest statistics from Met Police shows that in the Ealing between January and November 2017, 26,087 drug-related criminal offences were recorded.

