West London tube stations come right at the bottom of a list of tube stations ranked by average salaries, it has been revealed.

Uxbridge, Hounslow Central and Hounslow West were the stations with the lowest average salaries within a quarter of a mile of the station, while Bank, Monument and Barbican topped the list.

A tube map detailing the average annual salaries at each station has been released by jobs website Adzuna.

Jobs near Uxbridge station pay £21,786 on average, well below half the average wage within a quarter of a mile of Barbican where the average pay is £52,721.

Osterley was one of the highest paying stations outside Zone 1 with an average annual salary of £36,704, just a grand less than those working in financial hub Canary Wharf.

Meanwhile, the average annual salary for those working within a quarter of a mile of Hounslow Central and Hounslow West stations is £22,437.

Commuting into central London still appears to pay dividends, with the highest salaries all located in Zone 1 at an average salary of £45,982.

Zone 2 workers earn £10,000 less than those in Zone 1, taking home £32,611.

The Waterloo and City line was therefore the top earning line, with stations at Bank and Waterloo and an average wage packet of £50,990, while the Circle line, which orbits central London, came second with £47,738.

The Central line came third with an average salary of £46,375 while those working on the District line made £44,213.

Jobseekers would be well advised to avoid the Victoria line though, which pays out just £29,056 on average.

Doug Monro, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Jobseekers hoping for a step up the pay scale can pinpoint better paid positions by looking closely at location.

"Roles in central London typically come hand-in-hand with more money, with positions near tube stops Barbican, Monument and Bank proving most lucrative.

"But there are some exceptions for workers who are reluctant to commute – if you know where to look."

You can get the full tube map and more data on where to apply for jobs from the Adzuna website.

