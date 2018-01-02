The video will start in 8 Cancel

The annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo has been postponed following the fire which killed five animals before Christmas.

Residents of the Regent's Park z oo were due to be accounted for when the attraction's annual count kicked off on Tuesday (January 2).

But it was put on hold until February as a result of the December 23 fire , which killed nine-year-old aardvark Misha and four meerkats.

The fire broke out in the animal adventure section of the zoo, destroying the café, shop and around half of the adjacent petting zoo, London Fire Brigade said.

The annual stocktake means the organisation can collate and share information with other zoos to help manage worldwide breeding programmes, and reportedly takes weeks to complete.

London Zoo reopened to visitors on Christmas Eve.

In a separate incident 13 monkeys died in a fire at Woburn Safari Park in the early hours of Tuesday (January 2).

It is not yet known what caused the fires at London Zoo or Woburn Safari Park.

