Firefighters were called to a blaze that ripped through London Zoo 's cafe and shop, and affected parts of a nearby animal enclosure.

Zoo staff living on site moved animals to safety after the fire broke out at Regent Park early on Saturday (December 23) morning, ZSL London Zoo said.

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters were sent to Regent Park at around 6.10am, according to the London Fire Brigade (LBF).

The blaze damaged three quarters of the zoo's adventure cafe and shop and destroyed half of it's roof, LBF said.

A spokesman for London ZSL London Zoo said: "A number of zoo staff have been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and shock."

An Aardvak - a pig-like African mammal - is currently still missing.

"Our staff are now in the process of assessing the situation in difficult conditions," they added.

"The zoo will remain closed until further notice, and we will work closely with fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident," the spokesman said.

LBF Station Manager Clive Robinson, who was at the scene, said: "Part of nearby animal petting area was also affected although at this stage we don't know if any animals were involved.

The fire was reported to be under control at around 9.15am a LBF spokesman confirmed.

Mr Robinson continued: "Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring animal enclosures.

"Crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning damping down any remaining pockets of fire."

Fire crews from Kentish Town, Paddington, Euston, West Hampstead and other surrounding fire stations remain at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

