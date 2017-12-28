Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yellow weather warnings for ice have been issued for the third day in a row across London - as the UK could be hit with the coldest night of the year so far.

Icy patches are expected to form ahead of rush hour on Friday morning (December 29) as a band of rain, sleet and snow pushes north-eastwards across parts of England.

The Met Office warning is in place in the capital between 2am and 9am, after what meteorologists say could be the coldest night of the year so far with temperatures dipping to -13C in Scotland.

A yellow weather warning means that ice is "very likely" and some roads and railways are likely to be affected, leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Some delays to air travel are also possible and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain is expected to push northeastwards across England on Friday morning (December 29) and for an hour or two, after the rain begins, it is possible that rain may fall onto previously frozen surfaces leading to ice."

The latest warning comes after two days of ice warnings on Wednesday night (December 27) and Thursday (December 28).

