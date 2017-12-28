The video will start in 8 Cancel

We hope you have plenty of de-icer and received plenty of thermals in your Christmas stockings because it will be a cold end to the year .

The Met Office has said west London will be in for a "fine and sunny" few days but is warning the clear skies will lead to freezing temperatures.

It issued a yellow warning for ice until Thursday morning (December 28) following rain, sleet and snow across west London.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Earlier rain, sleet and snow across eastern England will clear late on Wednesday afternoon with icy patches expected to readily develop through the evening on untreated surfaces.

"Melting snow across central and southern England on Wednesday afternoon will also lead to some icy patches redeveloping overnight.

"Scattered wintry showers will also affect western areas which may wash off previously treated surfaces. 1-2 cm of snow may accumulate above around 200 metres where showers do fall."

Heathrow Airport/Hounslow

It looks like it will be a cold and crisp in Hounslow start with a frost and some icy patches possible on Thursday (December 28) followed by a fine and sunny afternoon but temperatures will only reach highs of 5°C.

Friday (December 29) will feel slightly warmer but clear skies and light winds will see the temperature go below freezing with widespread frost on Saturday (December 30), but this should not affect flights arriving and departing from Heathrow Airport .

Going into the New Year, expect a milder end to the weekend but with blustery showers and more persistent rain from the north east.

Hayes

Hayes will see similar weather conditions to Heathrow Airport and Hounslow going into the New Year.

Friday morning could see some rain moving in from the west but expect a drier afternoon with a maximum temperature of 8°C.

Harrow

We can expect the winds to ease come New Year's Eve in Harrow but the odd shower will appear from Thursday night until the New Year.

Expect widespread frost on Friday morning as temperatures go below freezing overnight.

