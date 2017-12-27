The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meteorologists have issued a yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures are set to plummet across London.

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible as ice patches are expected to develop on Wednesday night (December 27).

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place from 4pm until 11am on Thursday, December 28.

Temperatures are expected to plummet and hit freezing (0C) in the early hours of Thursday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Earlier rain, sleet and snow across eastern England will clear late on Wednesday afternoon (December 27) with icy patches expected to readily develop through the evening on untreated surfaces.

(Image: Met Office)

"Melting snow across central and southern England on Wednesday afternoon will also lead to some icy patches redeveloping overnight.

"Scattered wintry showers will also affect western areas which may wash off previously treated surfaces.

"1-2cm of snow may accumulate above around 200 metres where showers do fall."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .