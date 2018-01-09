The video will start in 8 Cancel

An event will take place in February for parents and carers who are concerned about their loved ones and the rise in knife crime .

One Life, No Knife has been arranged by Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council and will offer advice on how to keep young people safe.

It takes place at St Charles Sixth Form College in St Charles Square, North Kensington, on February 20.

Those attending will hear from people whose lives have been directly affected by knife crime, police, community support services and experts in the practical steps that can be taken by families.

Those attending will also be able to ask questions and share their views and experiences with the speakers and organisations represented.

It runs from 6pm to 8.30pm.

There has been a spate of knife crimes in the capital over recent days.

On Friday (January 5) a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was stabbed in White City.

Sadiq Khan said at the start of the year that he wanted to "stamp out" knife crime after four people died in separate incidents over the New Year period.

Shortly after a senior police officer said: "Londoners need to pull together to tackle this issue ".

In November the London Needs You Alive anti-knife campaign was launched which aimed to persuade young Londoners that they are "too valuable to risk their lives by carrying a knife".

To find out more about One Life, No Knife and and register to attend click here or email commsafe@rbkc.gov.uk.

