An elderly pedestrian was hospitalised with possible 'life-changing' injuries after colliding with a cyclist in Kensington on Saturday (December 30).

Metropolitan Police Service and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a cyclist in Kensington Church Street at 1.27pm.

LAS treated the cyclist for cuts and bruises at the scene and the elderly man was taken to a central London hospital.

His injuries are understood to be non life-threatening but may be life-changing.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area following the crash and road closures remained in place until 4.20pm.

No arrests have yet been made and enquires into the incident are ongoing.

