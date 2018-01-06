The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died following a collision between two Mercedes in Kensal Rise.

The Metropolitan Police was called at around 0.50am on Saturday (January 6) to reports of a serious collision between two cars in Chamberlayne Road.

The driver of one of the Mercedes – a man believed to be in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.33am.

A spokesman for the Met Police said his next of kin has been informed.

The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade also attended the incident.

The driver of the other Mercedes stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was then taken to a central London hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

