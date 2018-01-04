The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men involved in an altercation which saw a friend killed have been sentenced for affray.

Walter Veiga-Rosa was sent to jail for 20 months at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (January 2), while William Ferreira received a suspended prison sentence.

Both men, of no fixed abode, were friends with 21-year-old Joseph Olopo when he was fatally stabbed in Heathfield Gardens, Golders Green, on February 17 last year.

Veiga-Rosa, 22, had admitted to affray and possession of an offensive weapon, while 21-year-old Ferreira admitted to affray.

Their sentencing follows that of Jason De Sousa, who in August 2017 was found not guilty of Mr Olopo’s murder, but guilty of manslaughter .

The 21-year-old was sentenced in November to 13 years’ imprisonment.

The court had heard Veiga-Rosa shared the same girlfriend with De Sousa, also of no fixed abode, and that there was a history of bad blood between the pair.

The Old Bailey was told De Sousa arranged to meet Mr Olopo outside a house in Heathfield Gardens to collect his driving licence and return another document.

But when Mr Olopo turned up with Veiga-Rosa and Ferreira, they were confronted by De Sousa armed with a four-inch knife.

In the terrifying fight that ensued, Veiga-Rosa swung his blade at De Sousa, while Olopo was stabbed in the side of the neck by De Sousa.

He was pronounced dead at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington around an hour later.

Veiga-Rosa was handed the 20-month jail sentence while Ferreira was given 13 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours unpaid work.

