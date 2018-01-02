Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Baffled residents visited Feltham Pond over Christmas only to find "disgusting" piles of chicken strewn all over the green flag park.

More than 200 skins, raw and cooked bones, as well as a cooked rice and bread were dumped in the same spot for "five days on the trot" according to residents.

Mariana Sutherland, 47, from Feltham, first made the grim discovery on Thursday (December 21).

She told getwestlondon: "There was just an incredible amount of meat, it's disgusting and has made people really angry and sickened.

"It's part of an ongoing issue of overfeeding of birds. Although there are signs up, people don't notice them."

Angela Parton, who is a member of Feltham Ponds Clean Up Volunteers, snapped the pictures of the huge dumps of poultry.

She said: "Through doing the clear ups we've highlighted to the council the many issues that Feltham Pond has, such as a very polluted pond, over feeding of birds, food dumping, anti social behaviour and people drinking alcohol and the rubbish they leave.

"All these issues is being slowly dealt with and are getting better - the chicken is a new one but apparently it has happened before in past years.

"These problems have been a nightmare to deal with, but with the council support and the groups volunteers helping Feltham Pond has improved enormously over the months.

"We are trying to improve Feltham and to build community pride for our town. Feltham does have its issues like any other town but it's a wonderful, beautiful place to live."

Feltham Pond was awarded a Green Flag for the second year running this year, and also scooped accolades through London In Bloom and Bridge House Pond.

The volunteer notified the authorities and Councillor Hanif Khan, cabinet member for community protection and enforcement, whilst Mariana informed service contractor Carillion.

Angela added: "Straight away I went down to Feltham Pond to clear it up and a Carillion park worker helped me.

"Then everyday I went down to check and pick up the mess plus take photos for the council. There was no rice or chicken on Thursday morning (December 28)."

'It's devastating as we work so hard'

Cllr Khan, who represents Hanworth Park, took action "straight away" over the issue.

"We have been working with the police to catch the person who did this. We're also reviewing some of the CCTV footage at the moment," he said.

"One of the first things we did was send inspectors to food outlets and work has been done in the background.

"Angela alerted it to me on first day, she rang me there and then. Action was taken straight away and we sent inspectors to shops.

"We're taking it very seriously, it's devastating as we work so hard to keep that park clean."

