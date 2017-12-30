Throwing away your Christmas tree can be a heart-wrenching experience but knowing your tree will be recycled and put to good use can make the process a lot less painful.
If you're keen to recycle your Christmas tree this year, there are plenty of ways and places in west London to do it.
While some councils have recycling crews who collect Christmas trees from outside your home, others have drop-off points.
Brent
While Brent does not offer a Christmas tree collection service there are several ways for residents to recycle their trees.
If you are signed up to the council's garden waste service, you can cut your tree into pieces and place these in your green bin for collection.
Alternatively you can take it to the Reuse and Recycling Centre in Abbey Road, but bear in mind that this will be closed on Monday January 1.
Or you can arrange for your tree to be taken as part of the new bulky waste service. If you have a few items that you want collected you can include your Christmas tree as well. The service costs £35 for up to five items to be collected.
The following Christmas tree recycling drop off points will be available from Monday,January 1 to January 22:
- Queensbury: Roe Green Park (Entrance off Kingsbury High Road)
-
- Kenton: Woodcock Park (Entrance off Shaftesbury Avenue)
-
- Fryent: Silver Jubilee Park (Bottom of townsend lane
-
- Northwick Park: Northwick Park (by the Car Park)
-
- Barnhill: Barnhill Open Space (Top of Barnhill)
-
- Welsh Harp: Welsh Harp open space (Carpark)
-
- Chalkhill: Rec Ground/New Linear Park (Chalkhill Road)
-
- Preston: Preston Park Recreation ground (Car Park College Road)
-
- Sudbury: Barham Park – by main car park/Library
-
- Wembley Central/Alperton: One Tree Hill (Bridgewater Road)
-
- Stonebridge: Stonebridge Recreation ground (Car Park at Albert Terrace)
-
- Harlesden: Roundwood Park (Main Entrance Harlesden Road)
-
- Dudden Hill/Mapesbury: Gladstone Park – Kendal Road Entrance
-
- Willesden: Villiers Road Pocket Park (Entrance to Villiers Road)
-
- Willesden: King Edward VII Park (Doyle Gardens next to City Academy)
-
- Kensal Green: Furness Road Pocket Park (Entrance off Furness Road)
-
- Brondesbury Park: Brondesbury Pocket Park
-
- Kilburn: Woodhouse New Park (Entrance off Albert Road)
-
- Queens Park: Kingswood Avenue entrance
-
Kilburn: Pocket Park in Streatley Road
You can find a map of Brent Christmas tree recycling drop-offs here.
Ealing
Ealing residents that use a green box to recycle can leave their Christmas tree outside their house and have it collected and recycled for free.
Free curbside Christmas tree collections will run from Thursday, January 4 to January 29.
You can find out which day collections are happening on your street here.
All decorations must be removed from the tree and trees higher that 6ft must be cut in half.
There are also a number of Christmas drop off points in the borough that will be open during January and February:
- Acton Green Common
- Acton Park
- Berkeley Fields (Berkeley Avenue)
- Churchfields, Hanwell (car park)
- Cleveland Park
- Ealing Central Sports Ground (Horsenden Lane South)
- Ealing Common (Junction of Grange Road and The Common)
- Elthorne Park (Boston Road)
- Islip Manor Park (Eastcote Lane car park)
- North Acton playing fields
- Perivale Park (Cowgate Road)
- Pitshanger Park
- Ravenor Park (Oldfield Lane South and Ruislip Road)
- Rectory Park (Parkfield Drive)
- Southall Park (Green Drive)
- Southfields Park
- Spikes Bridge Park (West Avenue)
- Springfield Gardens (Rosemont Road)
- Walpole Park (Lammas Park Gardens)
Re-use and recycling centres in Stirling Road, Acton and Greenford Road, Greenford also accept Christmas trees for recycling.
Hammersmith and Fulham
From Tuesday, January 2 to January 15 Hammersmith and Fulham residents keen to recycle their Christmas trees can leave them out with their normal waste for collection.
Trees must be clearly visible, not obstruct the pavement and be cleared of decorations.
Christmas trees can be dropped of for recycling at the following locations:
- Fulham Palace Road Cemetery (opposite Queensmill Road)
- Loris Road Community Gardens
- New Kings Road (on edge of Eel Brook Common)
- Normand Park (opposite Lillie Road entrance)
- Ravenscourt Park (by football pitch)
- Wormwood Scrubs car park (off Scrubs Lane)
Harrow
If you live in Harrow you can take your Christmas tree to be recycled at Harrow Recycling Centre in Forward Drive, Wealdstone.
The site is open every day from 8.30am to 4.30pm but is closed on New Year's Day.
For a fee you can organise a Christmas tree collection by arrangement via Harrow council here.
Hillingdon
Hillingdon council will recycle your Christmas tree for free as part of the weekly garden waste collection service.
Residents wanting to recycle their tree should make sure all the decorations have been removed, cut the tree into pieces smaller than 2ft and place it next to their garden and food waste for collection.
Upcoming waste collection dates:
Wednesday, January 3
Thursday, January 4
Friday, January 5
Saturday, January 6
Hounslow
Hounslow residents can recycle their Christmas tree for free with the council's collection service from January 9 to January 20.
Residents just need to leave their tree next to their waste on the designated collection day and it will be collected by the garden waste crews - the same applies for people living in flats.
Trees should be left out for collection by 7am on the collection day.
Trees can also be taken to the Council’s Civic Amenity site at Space Waye or a civic amenity site in a neighbouring borough to be recycled.
Kensington and Chelsea
You can either have your Christmas tree collected or drop it off for recycling in Kensington and Chelsea.
A special Christmas tree collection service will be available from Thursday, January 4 to January 20.
Residents that want the collection service must contact Streetline from January 3 to arrange a collection.
Once you have logged a request via Streetline, your tree will be collected within 48 hours.
You can call Streetline on: 020 7361 3001
Alternatively you can drop your Christmas tree off at the following recycling points:
North Kensington
- Sainsbury's, Canal Way (off Ladbroke Grove) W10
- Little Wormwood Scrubs (Dalgarno Gardens entrance) W10
- Kensington Memorial Park (St Helen’s Gardens entrance) W10
- Talbot Road (in front of the church at the top of Colville Gardens) W11
- Cornwall Crescent (junction with Clarendon Road) W11
- Tavistock Road (junction with Basing Street) W11
- Pembridge Square (entering from Pembridge Villas) W2
- Kensington Park Road (on the corner of Convent Gardens) W11
Central
- Holland Park car park, Abbotsbury Road W14
- Palace Gate (at the junction with Kensington Gate – near the sculpture) W8
- Ifield Road (at the junction with Finborough Road) SW10
- Campden Hill Road (between Phillimore Walk and Duchess of Bedford Walk) W8
South Kensington
- Cremorne Gardens, Lots Road SW10
- Pont Street (junction with Cadogan Square) SW1X
- Royal Avenue (junction with St. Leonard’s Terrace) SW3
- The Boltons (south side of the church) SW10
- Robinson Street (on the pavement area, opposite the church) SW3
WestminsterWestminster doesn't offer a Christmas tree collection service to residents but it has 22 drop-off points.
You can take your tree to a drop-off point from Tuesday, January 2 to January 15.
The drop-off points are open from 8am to 8pm unless they are in parks, which close at 4.30pm.
Westminster residents can find their nearest Christmas tree drop-off point here.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .