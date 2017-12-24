The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three men remain in custody after a murder investigation was launched into the death of a 30-year-old man who had suffered a stab wound and "other injuries".

Officers were called to Grove Road in Hounslow at around 2am on Friday (December 22) after they received reports of an injured man following an assault.

They found a 36-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 3am.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and investigators are awaiting updates on formal identification and a post-mortem examination which was scheduled for Saturday (December 23) at Fulham Mortuary.

Three men - aged 29 , 35 and 28 - and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder at a nearby address.

The men remain in custody at separate police stations, while the woman has been bailed until January 2018.

The Met Police Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Tony Lynes, is investigating.

DCI Lynes said: "At this early stage we retain an open mind as to motive and several lines of enquiry are ongoing.

"I would urge anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to come forward as this may prove vital in piecing the events of this incident together."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact the Met Police incident room on 020 8721 4868, contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

