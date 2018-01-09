The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men charged with murder after a man died in Hounslow suffering a stab wound and "other injuries" are to face a two-week trial.

Sebastian Szlaski, 35, and Darusz Badek, 18, both denied murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (January 9).

The pair were charged with murder on December 24 following the death of a man, in his mid-30s, who suffered a stab wound and "other injuries" in Hounslow.

A two-week trial for Szlaski and Badek has been listed to begin on June 11, after they both entered not guilty pleas, according to an Old Bailey spokesperson.

Metropolitan Police was called at just after 2am on December 22 to Grove Road to a report of a man injured following an assault.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

"The 36-year-old man was found suffering from a stab wound and other injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.54am."

