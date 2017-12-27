The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men will appear at the Old Bailey charged with murder after a man died in Hounslow suffering a stab wound and "other injuries".

Sebastian Szlaski, 35, and Darusz Badek, 18, were both charged with murder on Sunday (December 24).

After appearing in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (December 26), the pair were remanded again until their next appearance at the Old Bailey on Thursday (December 28).

A pre-trial preparation hearing for Szlaski and Badek is currently scheduled for January 9 2018.

The charges follow the death of a man, in his mid-30s, who suffered a stab wound and "other injuries" in Hounslow.

Metropolitan Police was called at just after 2am on Friday (December 22) to Grove Road to a report of a man injured following an assault.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

"The 36-year-old man was found suffering from a stab wound and other injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.54am."

A formal identification of the victim is yet to take place and detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

