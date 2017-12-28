The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police in Hounslow are calling on the public's help to find a missing man.

Patryk Kwiatkowski, aged 33, has been missing from the Hounslow borough since Wednesday (December 27), according to local police.

Hounslow borough police tweeted an appeal, along with his picture, in a bid to find Patryk.

The tweet, posted at around 1pm on Wednesday (December 27), read: "Patryk KWIATKOWSKI age 33yrs #missing from #Hounslow area, please help us to find Patryk."

If you see Patryk, or know where he is, please call Hounslow Police on 101, and quote reference number 17MIS049321.

