Chelsea and Westminster Hospital received an early Christmas present - money for new state-of-the-art maternity and neonatal services.

A donation from the Reuben Foundation, the amount of which has not been disclosed, will transform the existing labour and maternity wards at the hospital in Fulham Road, Chelsea , into a world-class environment for women and their families.

The first phase of The Reuben Foundation Maternity Centre will be completed in autumn 2018.

The gift will also support the hospital’s plans to expand and redevelop its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) , which is due to open in 2019, with capacity to treat 150 more babies every year in a state-of-the-art environment for families and babies born from 23 weeks.

Lesley Watts, CEO of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Reuben Foundation for this most generous gift.

“We are delivering more babies each year at our hospitals and, although our staff provide exceptional care, our current facilities urgently need improving.

“This wonderful donation will give us the opportunity to transform these areas into a first-class maternity centre for our mothers, babies and their loved ones.”

Chris Chaney, CEO of hospital charity CW+, said: “We know from families and our own research that the environment in which care is delivered has a clear impact on patient experience and outcomes.

"This significant gift from the Reuben Foundation will enable these areas to be completely refurbished, providing a calm, relaxing and supportive environment for women in labour, new mothers and their families.”

(Image: TMS)

The Reuben Foundation was formed in 2002 and focuses on charitable giving in the areas of education, health and the community.

Lisa Reuben, trustee of the foundation, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. They have an outstanding reputation as a maternity hospital and being able to help so many families at such an important time in their lives is something we are excited to be involved in.”

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital delivers more than 5,500 babies every year and together with its sister hospital West Middlesex University Hospital, is the second biggest maternity service in the UK.

Alex and Sarah McSporran became parents to Blaire Rose on December 16. The proud new parents said the new centre would improve an already impressive service.

(Image: George Vasilopoulous / Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

They said: “We were fortunate to experience the exceptional care in both the birthing centre and maternity ward.

“We can’t express how grateful we are for the services provided – highly professional and importantly delivered with a human touch.

“The refurbishment of the maternity ward will no doubt further enhance the experience of other families by offering mums a home-like setting in a first-class medical environment.”

