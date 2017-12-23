Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As incidents of domestic abuse in Hillingdon are expected to soar over the Christmas period, a brave survivor has shared her story to encourage others to get help.

From December 23 2016 to January 2 2017, domestic abuse in Hillingdon increased by a shocking 85% compared to the previous fortnight, statistics from police show.

A similar pattern has been seen over the last five years, said Metropolitan Police.

One of those affected was 22-year-old Dionne*, from Hillingdon, who said her partner attacked and threatened to stab her.

"On one occasion, he threw me across the room and started punching and kicking me," she said.

"He tried to stab me and I was so scared. Even though I was scared to leave, there were always people who were willing to help me.

"The Independent Domestic Violence Advocacy in Hillingdon provided me with safety measures and a way out. Now, I am ready to move forward with my life."

Dionne shared her story through Hillingdon Council, which is encouraging victims of domestic abuse to reach out to the Safer Hillingdon Partnership, report the incidents and seek help.

The council says that as families feel financial and social strain over Christmas, coupled with an increase in drug and alcohol use, it expects an increase in domestic abuse.

Councillor Philip Corthorne, cabinet member for social services, health and housing, said: “While Christmas is a time of joy for so many Hillingdon families, it is also a time of financial stress and emotional tension for a number of people.

"We work closely with domestic violence partners and agencies to support for victims of abuse all year round, to safeguard the wellbeing of residents in the borough.

"If you think that you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, we will listen to you and support you without judgement.”

Stories like Dionne's are not unique, with 4,756 reported cases of domestic abuse from April 2016 to March 2017 in Hillingdon alone.

One in 10 crimes Metropolitan Police respond to are domestic abuse-related.

(Image: Office for National Statistics - Crime Survey of England and Wales)

The true figure may be higher, as a significant proportion of domestic abuse crimes go unreported to the police.

Figures from the Crime Survey of England and Wales, released in November, estimated that nearly two million adults experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2017.

However police recorded dealing with 1.1 million victims, with many victims opting to approach the government and victim support organisations for help instead.

Around 1.2 million women and 713,000 men reported being victims of domestic abuse in just one year in England and Wales.

Colin Wingrove, Borough Commander of Hillingdon Police, said: “If you are in an abusive relationship, or know of someone who is, please do not remain silent.

"Tackling domestic abuse remains a police priority and we work alongside charities and other agencies to help and support both those in abusive relationships and those affected by it, namely children.

"We have worked hard, along with Hillingdon Council, to improve the services available to victims of domestic abuse and would urge anyone affected not to suffer in silence, we are here to help.”

What to do if you need help

If you need help, call Hillingdon Independent Domestic Violence Advocacy for professional advice and support on 020 8246 1745.

The domestic violence helpline, 0808 2000 247, is a 24-hour confidential helpline where you can talk anonymously.

To report the abuse to the police, call 101 and always dial 999 if it's an emergency or you are in immediate danger.

For more information about domestic abuse and the signs to look out for, visit the Metropolitan Police domestic abuse website.

