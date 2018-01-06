The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 200 homes in Harrow were left without power on Saturday (January 6) after a fire broke out in a nearby substation.

At around 8.50am, the London Fire Brigade was called to reports of a fire in a substation in Sheepcote Road, in Harrow.

Four crews and 12 firefighters arrived at the scene and spent nearly an hour extinguishing the fire, which damaged 20% of the substation.

A spokesman for the Brigade said no one was injured during the blaze.

Before the fire was extinguished, at around 9.37am, officers from Met Police advised the substation's owner UK Power Networks to isolate the supplier.

The power company said there was still a power cut as of 1.25pm on Saturday (January 6) and 246 homes have now been affected.

(Image: Met Police)

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: “There is currently a power cut in the [Harrow] area.

“Our engineers are working hard to fix it as soon as possible and we are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.

“We have had to turn off the power in your area so our engineers can safely carry out emergency repairs to the network.”

The power is estimated to come back on between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday (January 6).

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .