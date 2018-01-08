Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hammersmith-based charity which tackles child-on-parent violence (CPV) across London has received a £100,000 windfall.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Project (DVIP), in Aspenlea Road, received the money from the City of London Corporation’s charity, City Bridge Trust.

The £103,800 will go towards developing the charity’s Yuva programme, which addresses CPV, to ensure the service is offered to parents and children throughout the capital.

The programme offers confidential support for young people aged between 11 and 18 who want to change their behaviour and have healthier relationships, and find safe, non-abusive alternatives to their behaviour.

It involves group sessions for parents to support them in managing their child’s behaviour and to ensure a safe home environment, as well as one-to-one interventions looking at behavioural change and awareness sessions about CPV.

The charity is one of only two organisations in London providing services addressing child-on-parent violence and is unique in the way it works with young people and their parents, supporting them to have healthier and safer relationships.

Viji Rajagopalan, Yuva manager at DVIP, explained how the money will help. She said: “Every week the service is approached by parents and professionals across London desperate for support.

“This grant will mean that young people who are using violence and abuse will have a chance to learn how to express their anger and frustration non abusively and safely.”

Alison Gowman, chairman of the City Bridge Trust Committee, said: “There are parts of London where this service is not yet available and could really make a difference to many families’ lives. This funding will allow more people to access this specialist support.

“These services are helping families have stronger, healthier relationships with one another and really make a difference to the everyday lives of parents looking to change their child’s behaviour.

“City Bridge Trust is committed to making the capital a better place to live, for all Londoners.”

City Bridge Trust is London’s biggest independent grant giver, making grants of £20 million a year to tackle disadvantage across the capital. The trust has awarded around 7,700 grants totalling over £370 million since it first began in 1995.

