Final round up
A final update before we finish today: Castlenau Road remained closed southbound at the junction with Lonsdale Road at 4.30pm on Wednesday (December 27) as Thames Water carried out planned works to repair a leaking water main in Lonsdale Road.
Thames Water continued to carry out emergency repairs to fix a burst water pipe at Queensway.
We will bring you the latest updates tomorrow morning.
The entrance to Queensway station is closed as Thames Water carries out emergency works
Thames Water statement on burst pipe at Queensway
A Thames Water spokesman said: “We’re aware of a burst pipe on Queensway and have sent a team of engineers to site.
“We’ll stop the water flow as soon as possible, before digging down to repair it. We’re working with the emergency services and authorities to reduce disruption, and will update when we have more information.”
Footage from eye witness shows water filling the street outside Queensway Station
Footage taken by an eye witness shows water filling the street outside Queensway station on Wednesday afternoon.
Elizabeth Bodea tweeted the video at 3.45pm.
Thames Water has confirmed it is on its way to the incident but it is too early to confirm its cause.
TfL diverts bus from burst water main outside Queensway station
TfL tweeted that the number 70 northbound bus has been diverted due to a burst water main outside Queensway station.
Thames Water apologises for disruption
Thames Water has apologised for any disruption caused by the planned works to fix the leaking water main in Lonsdale Road.
A Thames Water spokesman said: “We’re sorry to anyone affected by the disruption our work to repair a leaky pipe has caused.
“This is planned work, and we’re carrying it out now as the roads are much quieter during the holidays. Due to the complexity of the job, which includes navigating 15 other utility pipes underneath the ground, we’ve had to close one lane and install temporary traffic management to allow engineers to repair the pipe safely.
“The leak has now been repaired and we will be leaving the site by the end of today.”
Thames Water explained that while the leak was first reported on December 20, permits had to be secured before the 32mm could be fixed.
No water supplies have been impacted by the leak.
Bus routes affected
Burst water main causes Hammersmith traffic delays
Repairs to a leaking water main in Barnes have caused delays and disruption southbound in Hammersmith Bridge road and a backlog of traffic at the Hammersmith gyratory on Wednesday (December 27).
Thames Water is carrying out scheduled works to fix the leaking main in Lonsdale Road which was first reported on December 20.
Castlenau Road was closed southbound at the junction with Lonsdale Road at 1.26pm causing queues across Hammersmith Bridge Road.