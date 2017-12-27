Repairs to a leaking water main south of the river are causing traffic delays around Hammersmith.

Thames Water is carrying out planned works to fix a leaking main in Lonsdale Road which was first reported on December 20.

The works have caused traffic delays southbound along Hammersmith Bridge Road and at the Hammersmith gyratory.

Castlenau Road was closed southbound at the junction with Lonsdale Road causing queues across Hammersmith Bridge Road at 1.26pm on Wednesday afternoon (December 27).

TfL confirmed four bus routes have been diverted while Thames Water works to resolve the issue.

