A female firefighter who attended the Grenfell Tower fire has been named one of Stylist magazine's women of the year.

Watch manager at Chelsea Fire Station, Louisa De Silvo, has worked as a firefighter for eight years and was among those sent to tackle the devastating tower block blaze on June 14.

While 71 people were killed in the fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) worked alongside other emergency services to save 223 people from the inferno.

Speaking to Stylist magazine Louisa said: "I decided I wanted to become a firefighter because I was inspired by wanting to do something that I would be proud of and enjoy, and also because I have always preferred jobs that are practical, unpredictable and varied.

"Being a firefighter certainly covers all those bases, as you never know what your next shift will hold."

She added: "Since becoming a firefighter in London, I have responded to a huge range of emergency incidents, including house fires, animal rescues and road-traffic collisions, but this year I was among the hundreds of firefighters who attended the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.”

(Image: Rick Findler/PA Wire)

Louisa was featured on the cover of Stylist magazine's 397th issue and was one of 10 women to be awarded for showing "extraordinary courage and determination.”

A enquiry into what caused the Grenfell Tower fire is ongoing.

