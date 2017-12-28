The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men are being questioned by police in connection with a smash and grab raid at one of technology giant Apple's flagship stores.

Ipads, phones and watches were taken in the raid at the Regent Street shop on November 13.

On Thursday (December 28), officers from Westminster Crime Squad and Gangs unit swooped on two address in Islington.

They arrested two men, aged 17 and 27, on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

Both men have been taken to a central London police station for questioning.

Metropolitan Police says enquiries are continuing to identify further offenders and locate stolen property.

Anyone with information should contact 101 and ask for Westminster Crime Squad on ext 747793, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

