The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of thieves who targeted small businesses in a series of raids across west London has been jailed for four years.

Career burglar Paolo Ronchi, 43, recruited builder Bujar Mehmetaj, 38, carpenter Arben Halili, 36, and 46-year-old Rustem Mjekiqi to carry out six break-ins at small commercial premises.

But the gang made off penniless after failing to get their hands on tills and safes hidden inside.

Their first target was the Alpha Transfers money exchange in Kilburn Lane, Ladbroke Grove , at around 10pm on May 1 this year, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Ronchi and Mjekiqi were seen on CCTV entering through a rear courtyard before causing £1,000 worth of damage trying to force their way through a door but were unsuccessful in gaining access.

Shortly after midnight on May 21, the group, minus Mehmetaj, caused £4,000 worth of damage trying to smash their way through an internal door at the Banana Tree restaurant in West Hampstead, in order to get into the safe behind.

Again, nothing was stolen but Ronchi left his DNA behind.

Cosmetic surgeons Boston Aesthetics in Moscow Road, Bayswater, Orange Dry Cleaners in Maida Vale and the Tawana Oriental Supermarket in Notting Hill each sustained £500 and £200 worth of damage when the bungling burglars yet again failed to get their hands on any cash on June 16.

(Image: Google Maps)

When they did finally strike gold, in the form of around £300 in pound coins swiped from Hammersmith 's ThaiSmile Supermarket, the hapless thieves were disturbed by police and arrested.

'You operated as a gang of burglars'

All four men admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and were handed prison sentences totalling 11-and-a-half years.

Judge Stephen Robbins said: "You four operated as a gang of burglars."

To Ronchi, he added: "You have been described correctly as a 'career criminal'.

"You were the ringleader."

The court heard he was jailed for 45 months back in 2015 for 10 non-domestic burglaries.

He was only released from that sentence in February this year and was still on licence at the time of these offences.

Ronchi, of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, was jailed for four years.

Halili, of Wembley Park Drive, Wembley , was jailed for three years.

Mjekiqi, of Wornington Road, Ladbroke Grove, was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Mehmetaj, of Hirst Crescent, Wembley, was handed a two-year jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 200 hours' unpaid work.

He must also complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and abide by a six-month curfew between 9pm and 9am.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .