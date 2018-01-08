Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

No Trousers Tube Ride 2018

  • Share
  1. Waiting at a platform at Bond Street Tube station1 of 6
  2. People taking part in No Trousers on the Tube day us the escalator at Liverpool Street station2 of 6
  3. A man waiting on the platform at Bond Street tube station3 of 6
  4. People taking part in No Trousers on the Tube day use cash machines at Liverpool Street station4 of 6
  5. People ride on a London Underground train as they take part in No Trousers on the Tube day5 of 6
  6. People wait on the platform at Liverpool Street tube station as they take part in No Trousers on the Tube day6 of 6
StanmoreStanmore plane crash: Pilot remarkably escapes uninjured after aircraft comes down in field
Police say the light aircraft crash-landed in a field on Sunday (January 7)
Acton'Her soul was too beautiful for this ugly place': Tributes paid to young woman who died at East Acton Underground station on New Year's Day
Emergency services were called out to reports that a person, who has been named locally, was hit by a train at the station on New Year's Day
CrimeLocked up in 2017: See the faces of west London's worst criminals who were put behind bars last year
A disgraced Catholic priest and a stepfather who murdered a child over a lost shoe were among those jailed
Harrow London Borough CouncilVideo reveals the enormous amount of fly-tipping removed from Harrow's streets every night
Clearing up fly-tips cost the taxpayer more than £400,000 in the last year
Kingston Upon ThamesKingston woman jailed for manslaughter after man is stabbed to death
Shauna Doyle was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at Kingston Crown Court on Friday (January 5)
Metropolitan PolicePoliceman needed 22 stitches to his head after being violently bottled outside bar while on duty
An officer was "seriously injured" while on duty on Sunday night (January 7)
CrimeKyall Parnell murder investigation: Met Police make third arrest after 17-year-old stabbed on New Year's Eve in Tulse Hill
17-year-old Kyall Parnell, was one of four youngsters to tragically die in a 24-hour period in London
London UndergroundNo Trousers Tube Ride: Hundreds ditch their clothes (and inhibitions) for annual London Underground strip
They were taking part in the annual event where commuters strip half naked and ride the Tube
BrentBoxer Bilal Fawaz represented England six times but now has nowhere to live and cannot work while on bail pending deportation
EXCLUSIVE: Watch champion boxer open up about his "taste of freedom" after being granted bail
West London NewsNo Trousers Tube Ride 2018
StanmoreStanmore plane crash: Pilot remarkably escapes uninjured after aircraft comes down in field
Police say the light aircraft crash-landed in a field on Sunday (January 7)
Fulham FCTransfer Talk: Southampton left back set to join Fulham on loan
The 22-year-old has played just two league games for the Saints and is to join until the end of the season, according to reports
Fulham FCTransfer Talk: Eddie Howe confirms Lewis Grabban will leave Bournemouth as Fulham are linked again
Reports have linked Grabban to a move to Fulham, but after Slavisa Jokanovic's outburst last week a move looks unlikely
Alan JudgeAlan Judge has three targets to tick off his list after making long-awaited Brentford comeback
The Irishman has been out since April 2016 with a double fracture in his leg, but made his comeback in the 1-0 defeat to Notts County on Saturday
Slavisa JokanovicFulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic 'says what he thinks' after transfer outburst
The Fulham boss launched a furious tirade regarding transfers in the week and has now said that 'he says what he thinks'
Metropolitan PolicePoliceman needed 22 stitches to his head after being violently bottled outside bar while on duty
An officer was "seriously injured" while on duty on Sunday night (January 7)
Fulham FCFIVE attackers Fulham could sign from Crystal Palace, Brighton, Leicester City and Burnley
We take a look at five attacking loan options for Fulham to boost promotion hopes
CrimeKyall Parnell murder investigation: Met Police make third arrest after 17-year-old stabbed on New Year's Eve in Tulse Hill
17-year-old Kyall Parnell, was one of four youngsters to tragically die in a 24-hour period in London
London UndergroundNo Trousers Tube Ride: Hundreds ditch their clothes (and inhibitions) for annual London Underground strip
They were taking part in the annual event where commuters strip half naked and ride the Tube
BrentBoxer Bilal Fawaz represented England six times but now has nowhere to live and cannot work while on bail pending deportation
EXCLUSIVE: Watch champion boxer open up about his "taste of freedom" after being granted bail
Top Stories
BrentBoxer Bilal Fawaz represented England six times but now has nowhere to live and cannot work while on bail pending deportation
EXCLUSIVE: Watch champion boxer open up about his "taste of freedom" after being granted bail
CrimeKyall Parnell murder investigation: Met Police make third arrest after 17-year-old stabbed on New Year's Eve in Tulse Hill
17-year-old Kyall Parnell, was one of four youngsters to tragically die in a 24-hour period in London
ActonCharnelle Williams funeral fundraising page surpasses £2,000 target a week after her death at East Acton Underground station
The young woman died after being struck by a train on New Year's Day
TwickenhamPedestrian dies in hospital two days after collision with Audi at bus stop
The woman, in her 40s, sadly died on Saturday (January 6)
knife crimeTeenager still fighting for life after being knifed in the back during White City attack
The 16-year-old remains in a serious condition, three days after the attack, police have said
Metropolitan PolicePoliceman needed 22 stitches to his head after being violently bottled outside bar while on duty
An officer was "seriously injured" while on duty on Sunday night (January 7)
West London NewsMore than 24,000 attempts to access porn websites in Parliament since June 2017, figures reveal
There has actually been a decrease in attempts to access pornographic websites at the Houses of Parliament in recent years, the figures show
Conservative PartyCabinet reshuffle: Boris Johnson set to keep senior role despite PM's 'most extensive reshuffle' since her 2016 appointment
Around half a dozen of Theresa May's senior ministers could be axed or moved in Monday's (January 8) reshuffle
Brent PoliceBrent police incident: Man charged with three counts of assaulting an officer during attempted burglary arrest
He has been remanded into custody to appear at court on Monday (January 8)
CrimeLondon drugs: Massive increase in cocaine and other drugs taken off London's streets last year
Seizures of ketamine and amphetamines have increased dramatically
London Fire BrigadeNumber of fires and deaths caused by fires in capital from 2010-2016 at historic low, London Fire Brigade data reveals
The report found a disproportionate amount of fires originate in flats
Grenfell Tower fireKPMG sacked from Grenfell Tower Inquiry role over allegations of conflict of interest
KPMG previously held contracts with three of the firms under investigation by the inquiry
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay